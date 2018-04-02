Holbrook break-in suspect to be arraigned today

HOLBROOK, MA (WHDH) - An Avon man who was the subject of a police manhunt early Saturday morning after he allegedly used a rock to smash his way into a house in Holbrook will be arraigned today, police said.

Daniel Madden, 32, will be arraigned on charges including breaking and entering a building during the nighttime to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property, Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said.

Holbrook police officers responding to a report of an attempted break-in at a single family home on Hamilton Way about 2:18 a.m. launched a search for the suspect after a homeowner told them a man wearing only a T-shirt and boxer shorts had just used a rock to smash a glass door at the rear of the house. Police say two adults and a child were sleeping inside at the time.

With the support of a State Police Air Wing helicopter using infrared cameras, Madden was found hiding on the property of a nearby construction business in Brockton and placed under arrest.

He was taken to a Brockton hospital to be treated for injuries. He was slated to be arraigned at the hospital today.

This is a developing news story, it will be updated as more details become available.

