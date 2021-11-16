The man who was arrested after a tense, hourslong standoff in Holbrook faced a judge on Tuesday.

Noah Hennessey, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a home on Union Street to serve a warrant around 11 a.m. Monday encountered a man who barricaded himself inside a 10-unit apartment building, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

The man took a woman hostage and held her there until around 3:30 p.m. when police said she climbed out the back window of the building.

Police used a drone to peek inside the home and around 4 p.m., about a half dozen SWAT officers, went up a fire truck ladder, to access a third-floor window before arresting Hennessey.

He is due back in court on November 18 for a dangerousness hearing.

