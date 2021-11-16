The man who was arrested after a tense, hourslong standoff in Holbrook faced a judge on Tuesday.

Noah Hennessey, 31, pleaded not guilty to charges including kidnapping and resisting arrest.

Officers responded to a home on Union Street to serve a warrant around 11 a.m. Monday encountered a man who barricaded himself inside a 10-unit apartment building, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

The man took a woman hostage and held her there until around 3:30 p.m. when police said she climbed out the back window of the building.

Police used a drone to peek inside the home and around 4 p.m., about a half dozen SWAT officers, went up a fire truck ladder, to access a third-floor window before arresting Hennessey.

He is due back in court on November 18 for a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox