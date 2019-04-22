Holbrook man charged in connection with fatal pedestrian crash in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - A Holbrook man was charged Monday in connection with a deadly drive that killed a Braintree college student four months ago.

Darrell Young Jr. was indicted on homicide and drunk driving charges as well as negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and driving an uninsured car.

Police say young struck a pedestrian on Washington Street in Braintree in December.

Lucas Flint, 21, died from his injuries.

Police traced a license plate left at the scene back to Young.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)