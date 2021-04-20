Holbrook man facing charges in connection with Braintree crash that left woman hospitalized

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Holbrook man is facing charges in connection with a car crash in Braintree that sent a Hull woman to the hospital Monday night.

Officers arriving at the scene on Quincy Avenue around 10:15 p.m. found a Nissan Sentra that had struck a utility pole and sustained significant front-end damage, according to police.

The man, whose name was not released, declined medical treatment but his 50-year-old passenger suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to South Shore Hospital.

She is said to be in stable condition as of Tuesday evening.

The Holbrook man will be summoned to Quincy District Court on charges of speeding, negligent operation, operation on a suspended license and marked lanes violations.

No further details were released.

