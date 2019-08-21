Holbrook man plans to use $1M lotto win to buy home, truck

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Holbrook man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Supreme Millions” game.

James Brooks, who bought his winning ticket at Washington Street Liquors in Weymouth, says he plans on using a portion of his one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) to buy a house and a truck.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

One $15 million prize and 17 additional $1 million prizes are still unclaimed in the $30 instant game.

