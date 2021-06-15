HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Holbrook police are turning to the public for help in identifying a man accused of shooting another eight times with a pellet gun following an argument earlier this month.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance camera inside the Shell Gas Station on Franklin Street around 9:30 p.m. June 12, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The man is known to patronize the store frequently and police say he drove off in a Chevy Equinox with heavy tints.

There has been no word on the victim’s condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-767-1212.

