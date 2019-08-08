HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holbrook are asking for the public’s helping in identifying a 5-year-old boy who was found riding a bicycle on Thursday.

The young child was located in the Plymouth Street area, according to police.

Officials added that they have not receive any calls about a missing child.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holbrook police at 781-767-6830.

