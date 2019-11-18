Holbrook police seek help in search for missing 16-year-old boy.

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holbrook are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old boy.

Tyler Sainvilus, of Holbrook, was last seen in the area of 655 Metropolitan Ave. in Hyde Park, according to police.

Sainvilus is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Holbrook police 781-767-6830.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)