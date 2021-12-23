HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing and possibly endangered woman who was last seen in Holbrook.
Karen Dunham-Sootheran, 40, was last seen in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Street, according to Holbrook police.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Holbrook police at 781-767-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)