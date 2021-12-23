HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing and possibly endangered woman who was last seen in Holbrook.

Karen Dunham-Sootheran, 40, was last seen in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Street, according to Holbrook police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Holbrook police at 781-767-1212.

The Holbrook Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing and possibly endangered female. The missing female is a Karen Dunham-Sootheran, Karen is a 40 year old white female with red hair, last scene in the area of Lincoln Ave and South Street — HolbrookPD (@Holbrook_PD) December 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)