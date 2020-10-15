Holbrook residents facing drug trafficking charges after multi-agency bust yields fentanyl, cocaine

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Holbrook residents are facing drug trafficking charges after a monthslong investigation ended with a multi-agency bust that yielded fentanyl, cocaine, and cash, officials said.

Officers from Holbrook, Braintree, Quincy, Weymouth, and Randolph, with the assistance of DEA agents, executed a search warrant at a home at 110 Union St. on Thursday around 6 a.m. and arrested 27-year-old Randy Carvajal and 44-year-old Elizabeth Valentin, according to the Holbrook Police Department.

During the raid, officials reportedly seized 201 grams of fentanyl, 67.5 grams of cocaine, 48 clozapine pills, nearly $2,000 in cash, as well as two vehicles.

Police estimated the fentanyl and cocaine to have a street value of $27,000.

Carvajal and Valentin will be arraigned at a later date in Quincy District Court on charges including trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a Class E drug.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)