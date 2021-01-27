Holbrook school officials issue warning after child was approached by suspicious man

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Holbrook Public School officials sent a warning out to parents Wednesday after a child was approached by a strange man on their way home from school.

A parent told school officials their child was approached while exiting the school bus near the intersection of North Frankin Street and Highland Plaza.

Officers have been notified and are working to investigate the report.

Superintendent Julie Hamilton urged parents to talk with their children about the importance of avoiding strangers and encouraging them to walk home with a friend whenever possible.

The student involved is safe.

