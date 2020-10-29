Holbrook schools close, investigation underway after staffer receives cybersecurity threat

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Holbrook have decided to close their doors this Friday October 30, after a staffer received a cybersecurity threat on social media Thursday evening.

In a letter to parents, officials said the staffer received a message that stated there would be a cyber and “additional threat to the school district,” around 6:40 p.m.

The threat was reported to local and state police who are working to determine the source.

The nature of the threat was not made public.

“I know that during the pandemic any additional school closures unrelated to Covid-19 or weather are difficult to bear, but again, my top priority is the safety of everyone in our learning community and their families. Thank you all for your continued patience and support,” Superintendent Julie S. Hamilton wrote.

