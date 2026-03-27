HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular diner in Holden was badly damaged Friday morning after a driver slammed into the building multiple times, sending customers inside running to safety, according to the Holden Fire Department.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., several people called 911 reporting that a vehicle had driven into the 122 Diner on Main Street, and that people were evacuating.

Holden Fire Chief Russell Hall said the driver of the blue SUV had a medical emergency while behind the wheel. He said the SUV also hit at least one car in the parking lot.

Surveillance video from inside the building captured the impact of the vehicle that sent customers fleeing, and tables and chairs rumbling.

Waitress Mollie Vitali said she immediately jumped into action.

“I immediately saw him start reversing at such a rate that he swooped around, did like a u-turn, and then within five seconds smashed into the building,” said Vitali. “I kind of told everybody, I said to get away from the windows, to get into the center of the room,” she explained.

While everyone evacuated through the back door, Sarah Dwyer, Manager of 122 Diner, called 911.

“I think mostly people were shaken up and just very scared, also confused as to what just happened,” said Dwyer.

7NEWS cameras captured the inside of the diner after the crash. A portion of the ceiling is falling down, the side of one wall is cracked and pushed off its foundation. Silverware and placemats were left scattered on tables, and condiments were seen sprawled across the floor.

Despite the mess, no one inside the diner was hurt.

Fire officials said the diner was closed by the Building Inspector until structural engineers can evaluate the damage and make repairs.

The incident is under investigation by the Holden Police Department.

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