WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge sentenced a Holden man to life in prison Thursday for killing his brother in 2014.

Michael Dowjat, 68, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old David Alan.

The dismembered body of Alan was found at his home on East County Road in Rutland on June 14, 2014.

Dowjat is eligible for parole after 15 years.

