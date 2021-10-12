HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man who allegedly urinated on an American flag at a veterans’ memorial before ripping another flag off a house in Holden on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of an incident at a memorial near the First Congregational Church and the Gale Free Library on Highland Street spoke with witnesses who said they watched a man drive up to the memorial, take down an American flag, put it on the ground, and then urinate on it, according to the Holden Police Department.

The man then reportedly drove his vehicle onto the yard of a nearby home and ripped down an American flag that was hanging on the house.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Holden police at 508-210-5613.

