Holding in a sneeze can be very harmful, study says

(WHDH) — Don’t hold in your sneezes! That’s the latest warning doctors have issued to the public.

The warning comes after a man blew a hole in his throat while squelching a powerful sneeze.

According to a new report in the BMJ Case Reports Medical Journal, holding in a sneeze can prove extremely harmful.

The report highlights the case of a 34-year-old United Kingdom man who suffered an injury to his neck. The force of the squelched sneeze sent air and matter crashing into the back of his throat.

Doctors found air bubbles in his soft tissues and a small perforation in his trachea.

The man didn’t need surgery, but he did have to be hospitalized for two weeks.

Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour.

