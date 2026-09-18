PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - In the days after the judge declared a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, after the jury failed to return a unanimous verdict, Michael Desronvil was the lone holdout juror.

Through his attorney, Desronvil is speaking out.

In a written statement, Desronvil is defending his decision not to side with the other 11 jurors who agreed that Clancy should be found not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility, explaining, “I didn’t have any doubts… As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off, as I had doubts based on the physical evidence presented by key witnesses and what the prosecution presented. I thought it was enough proof that she, Clancy, knew what she was doing and planned.”

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, spoke out shortly after the mistrial was declared. He suggested that Desronvil didn’t follow the law. He even appealed to the state Supreme Court to intervene, but they declined to.

As for Desronvil, his attorney called him an “American hero” and “champion of justice,” saying they’re focused on his health, safety, and well-being. They urge everyone to stay away from his house, to stop calling him, and not to even think about deciphering his location.

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