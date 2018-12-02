Holiday cheer abounds during Santa Cares event at Burlington Mall

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of children with special needs will be lining up at the Burlington Mall on Sunday to let Santa Clause know what they want for Christmas.

This caring Santa provides a sensory-friendly environment so that everyone can enjoy this time-honored tradition.

According to a release issued by Simon Malls, many steps were taken to “reduce sensory triggers” and create a more comforting environment for the children visiting St. Nick.

The intimate occasion is expected to bring together more than 30 families who are able to enjoy the event without being surrounded by the usually overwhelming crowds.

Children will also able to spend time with service dogs.

