Holiday shoppers making last-minute purchases in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Bay State residents were doing some last-minute holiday shopping at the Kohls in Hingham on Tuesday, less than 24 hours from Christmas.

7’s Kerri Corrado was outside the 24-hour Kohl’s in Hingham, where shoppers were stopping in to score some last-minute deals ahead of Christmas morning.

Among them was Mary Odegaard, who said there are deals to be had if you shop late.

“This is the time to shop, I’m telling you, it is,” she said. “I saved $125.”

Most stores will close by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Target will remain open until 10 p.m.

