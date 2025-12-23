BOSTON (WHDH) - Holiday travelers Tuesday are hoping for smoother travels than on Monday, when overhead power wires fell on the tracks, causing a meltdown on the rails.

All Amtrak service in and out of Boston was halted for hours.

Service on the Commuter Rail was impacted as well: inbound Providence and Stoughton line trains had to bypass Hyde Park, Ruggles, and Back Bay stations.

Crews worked well into the night of the first major travel day of the holiday season to make the repairs.

The MBTA said the wire issue was Amtrak’s responsibility.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)