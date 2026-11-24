BOSTON (WHDH) - AAA predicts more than 81 million people nationwide will travel over the next few days by plane, train, and car.

To help keep traffic moving, MassDOT said there will be no scheduled construction through Monday.

The HOV lane on the I-93 between Boston and Quincy will also have extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re anticipating more traffic than last Thanksgiving with the heaviest congestion expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and over the weekend as travelers return home,” said Meghan Haggerty, interim state highway administrator at MassDOT.

More than a million passengers are expected to travel in and out of Logan Airport this Thanksgiving week, with some already getting ahead of the holiday rush.

Extra staffing will be on hand as some travelers keep a close eye on potential delays after recent technical issues impacting airlines.

“I’ve been crossing my fingers,” said Tom Jordan, who was flying from Boston for Thanksgiving. “I’m still crossing my fingers that everything should go smoothly.”

“After last week, we were a little bit nervous potentially that there could be any issues but it ended up being fine so we’re feeling lucky and we’re glad to be back in Boston,” said Bella DiPietro, who flew home to new England for the holiday.

Phillip Eng, interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager emphasized that no matter how people are traveling this Thanksgiving, safety is key:

“Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets to their destinations, gets home from their destinations, and enjoys that precious family time with friends and loved ones.”

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