BOSTON (WHDH) - Triple A predicts more than 81 million people nationwide will travel over the next few days by plane, train, and car. On Tuesday, several passengers at Boston’s Logan Aiport said their travel plans were going smoothly so far.

A family traveling to Michigan said with storms impacting parts of the country and recent tech outages disrupting travel nationwide, they were bracing for a bumpy ride, but have been pleasantly surprised with how smooth their experience was Tuesday.

“We were hoping for the best and lucked out,” said Brandon Frasier, who’s traveling from Boston to Michigan. “We are staying through Monday, so we’re going to miss most of that weekend turbulence, and hopefully it’s smooth flying.”

The Frasier’s are among the 71,000 people TSA officials are expecting to depart from Logan Airport on Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) believes it will be the busiest travel day of the week at United States airports, with more than 52,000 flights scheduled.

— 7’s Stephen Quinn reports on Tuesday night travel —

On the roads, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said there will be no scheduled construction through Monday. The HOV lane on the I-93 between Boston and Quincy will also have extended hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re anticipating more traffic than last Thanksgiving with the heaviest congestion expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and over the weekend as travelers return home,” said Meghan Haggerty, Interim State Highway Administrator at MassDOT.

Phillip Eng, interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager also emphasized that no matter how people are traveling this Thanksgiving, safety is key.

“Our goal is to make sure that everyone gets to their destinations, gets home from their destinations, and enjoys that precious family time with friends and loved ones,” Eng said.

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