Travelers taking to the skies on Sunday are expected to be part of a historic travel day across the United States.

At Logan Airport, lines were moving smoothly Sunday morning with no major delays to report.

TSA predicted it would be the busiest day of the holiday season, with some 2.9 million people expected to fly.

Extra security agents will be on hand today in anticipation of the extra volume.

Travelers are being warned to expect longer lines at security checkpoints and to leave plenty of time to make your flight.

