BOSTON (WHDH) - The holiday season has begun at Quincy Market!

A 50-foot tree arrived in Boston on Wednesday from Quincy Market’s long time partner, family-owned Egan Acres Tree Farm in Cadillac, Michigan.

The tree was built using branches from two additional trees to get a picture-perfect full shape. It will be adorned with one mile of twinkling lights and more than 900 ornaments.

The official lighting of the tree will be on November 22 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. between Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market, with 7NEWS’ own Amaka Ubaka emceeing!

Guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary hot cocoa and patries from Bakey, and take home a festive ornament from Christmas in Boston to commemorate the occasion.

