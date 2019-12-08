Holiday trolley tour rolls through Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - For the 24th year, the Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley tour rolled through Boston, letting families ride along as city officials lit trees in city neighborhoods.

““It’s a great fun day,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “We turn it into more than just lighting a tree, we turn it into a family fun day.”

The tour, sponsored by Bank of America, gave kids a chance to ride the trolley, hang out at a petting zoo and see Santa.

“What’s great is look at all the traditions we’re passing on to our future, all of our children,” said Police Commissioner William Gross.

