HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - Hollis police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a reported burglary at Dunkin’ on Main Street, according to Hollis police.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspect entered the shop through a window and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the office, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call the Hollis Police Department at 603-465-7637.

