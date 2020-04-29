Holliston 9-year-old donates Tooth Fairy money to local police

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A little girl in Holliston said a big “thank you,” to police officers this week.

Nine-year-old Rylee sent them a nice handmade card to show her gratitude for all their hard work and inside, she had taped the $5 she had earned from the Tooth Fairy.

In the letter, she made sure to tell them the money had been sanitized.

Police said the card lifted their spirits and left them speechless.

