‘Holliston Bandits’ nabbed after months on the run

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a bank in Holliston last fall have been caught after spending several months evading federal investigators, officials said.

Oliver Walsh, 30, of Hopedale, was nabbed Wednesday night in Pennsylvania and Patricia Desena, 33, of Milford, was taken into custody Thursday morning, according to the FBI Boston.

The masked duo, who authorities dubbed the “Holliston Bandits,” are accused of holding up a TD Bank on Washington Street in October 2017.

A $10,000 reward offered up by the FBI in May helped investigators identify the suspects, Special Agent Harold Shaw said.

“We’re extremely grateful that we were able to apprehend these individuals before anyone got hurt, and we’d like to thank the public for its assistance in this case,” said Shaw. “Because of the courage of a concerned citizen coming forward we were able to identify those we believe to be responsible, and a reward will be paid.”

Walsh and Desena are charged with armed bank robbery while masked, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The two are slated to be arraigned Thursday in Framingham District Court.

