Holliston bank robbery suspect to be arraigned

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Holliston last year has been returned to Massachusetts and is expected to face a judge Thursday, officials said.

Oliver W. Walsh, 30, of Hopedale will be arraigned in Framingham District Court on charges stemming from the Oct. 24, 2017 robbery of the TD Bank on Washington Street, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, Holliston Police Chief Matthew Stone and Harold H. Shaw, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.

Walsh was arrested June 20 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. A co-defendant, Patricia S. Desena, 33, of Milford, was arrested June 19 and is being held without bail.

