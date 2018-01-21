HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Officials in Holliston and Ashland said a barn with animals inside went up in flames around 6 a.m. on Sunday .

The barn, located on Route 126, near the Holliston and Ashland town line, had several animals inside including goats, pigs and chickens.

Rescuers did their best so save the animals, but some did not survive.

The animals that did survive the fire are now being cared for.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Concord St (Rt. 126) at the Ashland town line remains closed, in both directions due to barn fire. Please avoid traveling in the area. — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) January 21, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)