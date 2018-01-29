Holliston fire that killed more than 40 animals deemed accidental

Officials say a fire that killed more than 40 animals in a barn in Holliston earlier this month was accidental.

The fire broke out on Jan. 21 at 755 Concord Street. In addition to the animal deaths, the fire caused more than $500,000 in damage.

After finishing an examination of the scene and working with the Holliston Health Department to remove and bury animal remains, investigators say they determined that the fire was most probably caused by either a heat lamp or a coil used to keep water from freezing.

There is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set, according to investigators.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Holliston Fire and Police Departments and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)