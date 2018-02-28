Holliston parent tips off police about student who claimed to have gun, 100 rounds of ammo

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Police say the parent of a Holliston High School student alerted authorities after their child overheard a conversation between other students about a gun and ammunition.

The student in question claimed to “have a gun and 100 rounds of ammo,” according to the conversation that was overheard.

Officials say police responded to the student’s home and found an Airsoft BB gun and a box of 100 BBs. The student admitted to owning the items.

The student brought the gun to a high school basketball game in Hopkinton and showed it off to several students, according to police.

The student involved will remain out of school for the foreseeable future. The incident is under investigation. It’s not clear if the student will be disciplined.

Police say there is currently no evidence that the student either threatened violence or intended to commit an act of violence against the school or any individuals associated with the school or community.

