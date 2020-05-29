Holliston police ask for help identifying house break-in suspect

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holliston are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say broke into a home in the town earlier this month.

The suspect forced his way into a home on the afternoon of May 20, according to the Holliston Police Department.

Surveillance images showed the man wearing a Red Sox hat, a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and what appear to be brown work boots.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Holliston police at 508-429-1212. Anonymous tips can be sent to 508-429-7145.

