Holliston police ask for help identifying house break-in suspect

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holliston are turning to the public for help identifying a man who they say broke into a home in the town earlier this month.
The suspect forced his way into a home on the afternoon of May 20, according to the Holliston Police Department.
Surveillance images showed the man wearing a Red Sox hat, a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans, and what appear to be brown work boots.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Holliston police at 508-429-1212. Anonymous tips can be sent to 508-429-7145.
