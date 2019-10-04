Holliston police launch animal cruelty investigation into local training facility

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Holliston Police Department has launched an animal cruelty investigation after an allegation of abuse at a local dog training/boarding facility, officials said.

The investigation was launched Sept. 23 when they received information about an incident that allegedly occurred during a dog training session two years ago, according to Holliston police.

The trainer involving has been identified and interviewed by police and criminal charges are pending.

The incident is being investigated by the Holliston Police Department, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Holliston Animal Control Office.

Pls refer to attached media release. This is an active investigation & the only info available at this time pic.twitter.com/rYlWEoiu23 — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) October 4, 2019

