Holliston police locate caretaker of 86-year-old woman

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - After turning to the public for help, police in Holliston were able to track down the caretaker of an 86-year-old woman who had last her way.

Anne Whitley, who is from the Jamaica Plain area, showed up at the Holliston Police Department on Friday, officials said.

It’s not clear how Whitley got to Holliston but she had no family or friends in the area.

She is said to be safe and doing OK.

No additional information was immediately available.

11:33 on 4/26/19: Thank you to everyone who shared our post. We have located a caretaker for Ms. Whitley. — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) April 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)