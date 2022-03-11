HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 11-year-old girl has been located safely, Holliston police said.

Pearl Josephine Thompson, who also goes by “Josie,” had last been seen at her home on Marylin Street between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Authorities said around 11:45 a.m. that she had been found in Milford.

There were no additional details immediately available.

