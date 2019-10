HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston Police officers were out during their Sunday morning shift accompanied by a couple of donkeys.

Yes, you heard that right. Holliston police posted a photo of their two donkey friends on their Twitter page.

The post read, “Our officers were out with some jack—err, donkeys, this morning. These two decided to take a stroll, visiting some homes & even swung by the soccer fields. We bet they have a great back heel kick!”

Police say the donkeys are now back home.