Holliston police release photo of man who may be with missing ‘developmentally delayed’ woman

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman who they say is developmentally delayed and relies on a wheelchair.

Marie Milie, 23, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down denim shirt at her group home on South Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe she may be in the company of an unknown man.

Anyone with information regarding Millie’s whereabouts or the identification of the man she may be with is asked to call Holliston police at 508-429-1212 or dial 911.

