Holliston police searching for missing man

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are turning to the public for help locating a man last seen Saturday morning.

Robert Valli, 53, is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 285 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen leaving his home in a black Toyota Tacoma Pick-Up Truck with Massachusetts license plate number O266 around 10 a.m.

He is without his cellphone and wallet.

His family says Valli has been dealing with depression and has recently been diagnosed with diabetes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-429-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)