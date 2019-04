HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are hoping to reunite two found dogs found hours apart with their families.

The pup, named Savannah, was found on Hollis Street wearing a pink harness.

Just two hours later, police say another dog was found on Cheryl Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-429-1212.

Does this pretty little lady belong to you? Savannah was found on Hollis Street, wearing her pink harness. If she belongs to you or you know the owner, please call us at 508-429-1212 pic.twitter.com/W9ZnmSsqVd — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) April 15, 2019

Apparently it’s raining dogs and…. dogs today. This handsome fella was found on Cheryl Lane. You know the drill…. call us… pic.twitter.com/nsFygdsTgy — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) April 15, 2019

