HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for the owners of a dog taken into custody for running in traffic in Holliston.

The friendly pup was placed in the back of a police cruiser after getting caught running in the road.

Anyone who knows the dog’s owners is asked to call Holliston police.

Animal control has since been notified.

Already, buddy, enough funny business and back of the cruiser for you. This friendly pooch has been taken into police custody for running in traffic. ⁣

If you are or know the owner, give us a call so that man’s best friend can be reunited. Animal Control has also been notified. pic.twitter.com/nH4iFnQzr8 — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) January 27, 2020

