Holliston police searching for vehicle in hit-and-run that injured child cyclist

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a child Friday.

A child on a bicycle was injured in a hit-and-run at 440 Concord Street at 6:15 p.m., according to police. Officials are trying to identify the operator of a white pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call police at 508-429-1212 or the anonymous tip line at 508-429-7145, police said.

Were you in the area of 440 Concord St on 9/13 at aprox 6:13 PM?⁣ We need YOUR help in identifying the operator of this vehicle that may have been involved in or have info on hit & run that injured a child on a bike. Any info call 508-429-1212 or anonymous tip line 508-429-7145 pic.twitter.com/rCoQhRW3jQ — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) September 15, 2019

