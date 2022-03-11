HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Holliston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 11-year-old girl.

Pearl Josephine Thompson, who also goes by “Josie,” was last seen at her home on Marylin Street between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to Holliston police.

Josie was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an eagle on the front of it.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Holliston police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)