Holliston police seek help in search for missing woman

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman who is developmentally delayed and relies on a wheelchair.
Marie Milie, 23, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down denim shirt at her group home on South Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Holliston police at 508-429-1212 or dial 911.
