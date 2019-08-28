Holliston police seek help in search for missing woman

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Holliston police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing woman who is developmentally delayed and relies on a wheelchair.

Marie Milie, 23, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue button-down denim shirt at her group home on South Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holliston police at 508-429-1212 or dial 911.

⚠️ MISSING FEMALE ⚠️⁣ HPD is currently looking for 23yr old black female Marie Milie. Marie is developmentally delayed & uses wheelchair. LSW blue jeans & blue button down denim shirt at her group home on South St around 5am

If seen please call us 508-429-1212 or dial 911 pic.twitter.com/YViFItMPcT — Holliston Police (@HollistonPolice) August 28, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)