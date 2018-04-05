Holliston students design wheelchair to help friend play soccer

HOLLISTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A group of middle-schoolers in Holliston worked together to design a wheelchair for their friend so she is able to play soccer with them.

Ava Keye, 12, has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. Her two friends Ella Bosselman and Lucy Maurao designed a special wheelchair for her as part of a tech ed project competition. The girls used wood poles and little wheels to help Ava wheel faster.

Hundreds of students created different wheelchair attachments and Ava decided she liked theirs best.

“It made us really happy that we were able to make this for her and she was able to play soccer, which usually, she wouldn’t be able to,” said Ella.

Ava now uses her special wheelchair to compete in the 5-Town Special Olympics and is now a top soccer player.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)