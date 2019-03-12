Hollywood actresses, college coaches, others indicted in admissions bribery case

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Federal authorities have charged a pair of well-known Hollywood actresses, along with many notable college coaches in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.

Dozens of people, including Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, have been indicted by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday against the coaches at schools including Wake Forest University, Georgetown and the University of Southern California.

Authorities say the coaches accepted bribes in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability.

