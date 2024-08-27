BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking the public’s help identifying an individual wanted in connection with vandalism at the city’s Holocaust Memorial.

Authorities said the incident took place just before 9 p.m. on Friday at the memorial, located on Union Street.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Civil Rights Unit Detectives at (617) 343-4527.

The Holocaust Museum has been the victim of vandalism in the past.

In November, a man was arrested after he was seen on surveillance video throwing a brick at the memorial as part of a vandalism spree. In 2017, a 21-year-old was arrested after police found one of the memorial’s 54-foot-high towers shattered.

Also in 2017, a 17-year-old was arrested after he too threw a rock at the memorial, smashing a pane of glass. The day after that arrest, another person was arrested after stomping on flowers that had been placed in response to the prior day’s act of vandalism.

