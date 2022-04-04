WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The College of the Holy Cross is naming its science center after Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of its most famous alumni, the school said Monday.

“Dr. Fauci vividly personifies the distinctive characteristics of a Holy Cross education, and we know his life and work are already inspiring the next generation of empathetic servant leaders,” Vincent Rougeau, president of the Jesuit school in Worcester, Massachusetts, said in a statement.

The Integrated Science Complex will officially be dedicated as the Anthony S. Fauci Integrated Science Complex on June 11, during Fauci’s 60th Holy Cross class reunion weekend.

Fauci, a member of Holy Cross’ Class of 1962, has been the public face of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

Fauci was a classics major with a premedical concentration at Holy Cross. He has often credited his professional success and his lifelong commitment to social justice to the school.

“It’s fitting that Dr. Fauci’s name will adorn a complex designed to foster integrated learning across multiple academic disciplines – the kind of broad, collaborative and holistic thinking one needs to manage health crises such as HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika, or the current COVID-19 pandemic,” Rougeau said.

Holy Cross, founded in 1843, has about 3,100 students.

