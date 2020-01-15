Holy Cross identifies rower killed in Florida crash that left 11 others injured

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WHDH) — The College of the Holy Cross has identified a rower who was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Vero Beach, Florida, that left 11 other people seriously injured on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A van carrying the women’s rowing team collided head-on with a red pickup truck near the Barber Bridge around 7:30 a.m., according to an Indian River Fire County Rescue spokesperson.

A preliminary investigation suggests the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

Grace Rett, a sophomore from Uxbridge, was killed, the Worcester-based college confirmed. Eleven others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Of those injured in the van, six suffered “trauma-level” injuries. Two van occupants and the pickup truck driver were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

“This morning, members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team were involved in a serious crash while traveling in Florida,” the college said in a statement on its website.

Holy Cross says it is in contact with authorities in Florida and in the process of gathering more information.

The families of the students and coaches involved in the crash have been notified, the college said.

“We ask that you keep all those involved and their families in your prayers at this time,” the statement added.

The Office of College Chaplains and the Counseling Center will be open Wednesday for those in need of support.

