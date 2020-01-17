Holy Cross identifies rowers who remain hospitalized following deadly crash

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The College of the Holy Cross has identified the five members of the women’s rowing team who remain hospitalized following a tragic crash in Vero Beach, Florida, on Wednesday that claimed the life of one of their crewmates.

Grace Rett, a 20-year-old sophomore from Uxbridge, was killed after a van she was riding in with her crewmates collided head-on with a red Dodge Ram pickup truck near the Barber Bridge around 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

Rett, who was in cardiac arrest following the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The college’s head rowing coach and 10 of Rett’s teammates had to be pulled from the wreckage. The pickup truck driver was also hurt.

Maegan Moriarty, a senior from Connecticut, was released from the hospital Thursday evening.

As of midday Friday, rowers Paige Cohen, Anne Comcowich, Maggie O’Leary, Bianca McIver, and Hannah Strom were still recovering in the hospital. Coach Patrick Diggins also remains hospitalized. Their injuries range from broken bones to brain damage.

“Our community has suffered a terrible loss. Grace’s passion and spirit shone brightly in all that she did, and clearly had an impact on all who knew her. Our prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and those who loved her. We also pray for healing for those who were injured,” the Worcester-based college said in a message to the community. “May God help us to support them and each other as we grieve and heal. We will have the opportunity in the coming weeks to gather together in remembrance and prayer.”

The Holy Cross men’s basketball team held a moment of silence in honor of Rett and her teammates before their game Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)